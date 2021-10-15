Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mercury General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

