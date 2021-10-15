Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 727,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 719,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

