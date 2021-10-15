Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

