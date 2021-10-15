Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

BE stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

