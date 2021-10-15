BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

