BlackRock Inc. Has $119.26 Million Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.78% of MannKind worth $119,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.