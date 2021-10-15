BlackRock Inc. Has $104.21 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $104,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.