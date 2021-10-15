BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $107,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

