BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $114,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

