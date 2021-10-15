BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,103,517 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Danimer Scientific worth $114,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

DNMR stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

