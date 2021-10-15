BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE CII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. 45,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,815. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

