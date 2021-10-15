BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE CII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. 45,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,815. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
