BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $306.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

