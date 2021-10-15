BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $752,142.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

