Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $179,598.34 and approximately $160.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00303836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

