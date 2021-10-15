BitcoinZ Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $9,955.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00203971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00127627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

