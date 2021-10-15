Bismuth Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $9,960.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007834 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,581,851 coins and its circulating supply is 22,434,638 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.