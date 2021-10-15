Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.