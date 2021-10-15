Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

