BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

