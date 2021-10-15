Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 149,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,306. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

