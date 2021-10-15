Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.22.

BCYC opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $1,839,144. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

