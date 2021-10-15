Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.22.

BCYC stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

