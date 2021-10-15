Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 139.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 32.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.65. 23,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,451. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

