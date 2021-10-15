BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00208725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00093732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.