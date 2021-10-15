Bernard J. Clark Sells 29,977 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

