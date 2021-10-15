Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £486.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.