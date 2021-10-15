Berenberg Bank Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 195

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.
LON:SBRE opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.54) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £486.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
