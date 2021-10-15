Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 110.08 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a PE ratio of 366.53. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

