Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 2,100 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBZ opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 108,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

