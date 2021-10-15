Belt Finance (BELT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $49.15 million and $2.48 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00010930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00065654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00110210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.25 or 0.99383960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.61 or 0.06211142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,360,173 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

