BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $351.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,334. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,258 shares of company stock valued at $68,755,690. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

