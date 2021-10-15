Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.10

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 49910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

