BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $61.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

