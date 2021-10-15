BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BCE worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

