Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock remained flat at $C$3.81 during midday trading on Friday. 5,556,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,109. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.87.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

