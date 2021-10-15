Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,465 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 3.41% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,482. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.