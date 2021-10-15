Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Acquisition makes up approximately 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.92% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCAR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $20,444,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,101,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,004,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HCAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,585. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.