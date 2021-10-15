Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,309. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

