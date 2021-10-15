Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 35,000 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AGBA Acquisition were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.06.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

