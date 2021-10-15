Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 365,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,385. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

