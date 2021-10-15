Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,030. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

