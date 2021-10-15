Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 38,084 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.27% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCMJ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 559.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCMJ remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. 125,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,601. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

