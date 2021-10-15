Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,861. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,445,315 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

