Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 4.8%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 4,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $564.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

