Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

