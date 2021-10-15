Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,173.08 ($67.59).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,472.73 ($32.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

