Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 638,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674,280 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $26,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

