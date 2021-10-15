Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,086 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

