Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,415 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

