Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

