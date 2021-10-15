Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.42 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of H&E Equipment Services worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 204,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 187.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 126,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.