Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of The Howard Hughes worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $90.19 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

